The ‘Most rushing yards from 2017 to 2019’ quiz

Leonard Fournette has been a Tampa Bay Buccaneer for just about a week now, and it appears he couldn’t be happier. He’s posted not one, but two Photoshops of himself in his new Bucs uniform. He’s also sent out not one, not two, but three Tweets referencing Tom Brady. And when he finally met with the media for the first time as a Buc, he made sure to toss a few stray Ls in the direction of Blake Bortles and Gardner Minshew. “For the first time in my life, I really have a quarterback.” Unfortunately, the Bucs and Jags do not meet in the regular season this year, so both Fournette and his former teammates will have to wait at least a year for that ‘revenge game’.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. Since Fournette came into the league in 2017, only six players have had more rushing yards. Over that time, 24 players, including Fournette, have rushed for 2,000 or more total yards. With that in mind, how many of the 24 can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!