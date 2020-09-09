Summer Walker and London On Da Track Split Again After She Appears to Shade Him

Instagram

The ‘Playing Games’ singer and the record producer are no longer following each other on Instagram following her online arguments with London’s baby mamas.

Summer Walker and London On Da Track may have broken up again after she posted a cryptic message about a toxic relationship. Fueling the speculation that they have called it quits, the two are no longer following each other on Instagram.

It also appears that the rapper has deleted all photos of the singer from his account, while the R&B songstress still keeps a video featuring London on her second account where she uses “galactawhore” as her username. In the clip shared just six days ago on Wednesday, September 2, she was holding London’s hand in the car.

The 24-year-old gushed about her then-boyfriend who drove her 40 minutes to get raisin bagel she had been craving for in the caption. “my lover got up at 9 am to drive me 40 mins away for this raisin bagel I been talking about for the last 4 days lol & I just think it’s so sweet cause I didn’t even have to ask,” she wrote along with the video.

On Monday, September 7, Summer also appeared to diss London as she complained about her unnamed boyfriend, whom she likened to her “childhood trauma.” She lamented on Instagram Stories, “I really thought this was gonna be a good year but it turned out to be the WORST YEAR EVER. Literally like the saddest day of my life.” Blaming her poor judgment in picking a boyfriend, she admitted, “I have the worst taste in men, I like literally find my childhood trauma and then date it.”

The breakup report comes after Summer was involved in heated exchanges with London’s baby mamas after she weighed in on Eliza Reign’s child support dispute with Meek Mill. Not having it, one of the record producer’s exes, Erica Racine, posted, “I’m so tried of Summer Walker using her voice outside of a motherf**kin song. If you don’t have kids don’t speak on the subject. If someboy asks about what note to sing in or how to clean a toilet, it’s your time to shine… but kids. Nah.”

Summer responded, “Ericaracine Here comes the clout chaser, who was even talking to you? you dont even have your kid so why are you speaking on being a mother? Unfit & you know that. anyway what does a child need for 53k a month ? It’s just so weird how everyone and they mama can have an opinion but me due to my occupation, dehumanizing. Anyway I’ll leave it at that.”

Another of London’s baby mamas, Eboni Ivorii, wrote, “The b***h Summer Walker sits her idiot a** on IG all day w my bum a** baby daddy knowing f**kin well he don’t give a f**k ab his 3 kids periodd. Then always got the nerve to speak on s**t she should be ashamed of. B***h at least keep that s**t off the internet. Dumb b***h.”