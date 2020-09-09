Sony plans to release nearly 40 podcasts this year and is developing 100+ originals, says it is the biggest investment in podcasting ever by a major music label (Lucas Shaw/Bloomberg)

Lucas Shaw / Bloomberg:
Sony plans to release nearly 40 podcasts this year and is developing 100+ originals, says it is the biggest investment in podcasting ever by a major music label — – Sony Music is backing several podcasting ventures in new push,nbsp; — Company plans to release more than 40 podcasts this year
