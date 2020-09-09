Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s birthday wish for Raj Kundra is all things love

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra have been married for years now and have two little ones Samisha and Viaan. The couple is often clicked celebrating festivals and birthdays with pomp and show in each other’s company. The duo loves to celebrate in a big way and that’s what their fans love about them. On Raj Kundra’s birthday, Shilpa this year thought of doing something truly special. The actress got all her romantic and cute pictures lined up in a video to wish her man at midnight. She posted the video on social media too and it is extremely adorable.

She captioned the post as, “Happy birthday, my Cookie. Happy happppppyyyyyyy birthday, my Cookie @rajkundra9! You truly are a complete package… the most amazing son, brother, husband, father, or friend anyone could ask for! The Universe really did conspire to give me the best, my soulmate. Thank you for inspiring, teaching, always encouraging, and making me laugh. My heartfelt prayer today and every day is you get all you desire and in abundance, wishing you great health and happiness always.”Love infinity u”it’s not just engraved on my wedding ring but also my heart… forever This is “OUR” song from The Greatest Showman… so apt, because the time I spend with you is… ‘NEVER Enough’ ”

Check out the video below…