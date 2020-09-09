Sheep carrying massive fleece shorn by RSPCA rescuers in Victoria

An abandoned sheep found carrying years’ worth of wool has a new lease of life after it was shorn by RSPCA rescuers.

The ewe was reported roaming alone on a property in Redcastle in central Victoria, with no flock or owner.

Locals told RSPCA inspectors they thought she hadn’t been shorn in four years.

After a date with the shears, the ewe had lost 20 kilograms of fleece.

After veterinary checks, her rescuers dubbed her Ewenice, and sent her to her new home at Geelong.

RSPCA Victoria Inspectorate head Terry Ness said it was “fantastic” to see the ewe’s transformation after shearing.

“Carrying such a large fleece for an extended period of would have had a dire impact on this ewe’s welfare and quality of life,” he said.

For sheep breeds specifically bred for wool production, the fleece must be removed regularly because it grows continuously, and they are unable to shed.

Sheep are typically shorn at least once a year, usually in spring.

If sheep aren’t shorn, they can suffer from poor health and hygiene.