Serena Williams rallies to earn berth in U.S. Open semifinals

Serena Williams is two match victories away from tying Margaret Court for the most Grand Slam titles in history.

The tennis living legend rallied from behind on Wednesday to defeat Tsvetana Pironkova 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

Williams, who turns 39 years old later this month, appeared in danger of remaining stuck on 23 Grand Slams after she fell to Pironkova in the opening set and then went down 1-0 after Pironkova won the break point, as explained by The Guardian’s live coverage.

From there, however, Williams converted her first break point of the match and closed the set out 6-3 before cruising to a third-set win that was rarely, if ever, in doubt.

Earlier in the tournament, Williams passed Chris Evert for most career match wins at the U.S. Open.