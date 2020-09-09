See Kristen Bell, Josh Gad and More Frozen Stars Pull Off a Magical Surprise for a Superfan Nurse

In addition to being a nurse, Merner is a “huge” Frozen fan.

“My fiancé and I—in love with Frozen,” she gushed. “We often sing ‘Love Is an Open Door’—that’s our no. 1 duet. But my stepmother is the real, true Olaf fan. She has hundreds of Olafs, including an Olaf-themed bathroom.”

Merner then explained she was supposed to have a Disney princess-themed wedding in June, but like so many brides, she had to postpone the big day due to the pandemic.

“I got engaged at Cinderella’s Castle in Magic Kingdom,” she explained. “So, from then on, we knew that we were going to have a Disney princess-themed wedding with the princess dress, the hidden Mickeys and we of course had to tie Frozen in. So, at our bar, our sign says ‘love is an open bar.'”