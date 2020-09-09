SEC announces updated 2020 soccer schedule

SEC Staff

Photo: SEC Staff

Birmingham, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference unveiled its updated 2020 soccer schedule on Wednesday.

The 2020 SEC soccer season will consist of an eight-match, Conference-only regular season over eight weeks of competition beginning Friday, September 18. Each team will play all six of its divisional opponents plus two cross-divisional opponents.

The SEC Championship will be played November 13-22, in Orange Beach, Alabama. All 14 schools will compete in the SEC Championship with each team guaranteed at least two matches.

Twenty players (out of 35 possible) that earned All-SEC honors last year return for the 2020 campaign. Included in that group is Midfielder of the Year Jimena Lopez (Texas A,amp;M) and Co-Defensive Player of the Year Haley VanFossen (Arkansas) and first team selections Kayla Bruster (Georgia), Channing Foster (Ole Miss), Parker Goins (Arkansas), Taylor Malham (Arkansas), Anna Podojil (Arkansas), Reyna Reyes (Alabama) and Parker Roberts (Florida).

The SEC had five teams selected to participate in the 2019 NCAA Tournament. Two earned national seeds and four teams earned the right to host their opening round match on their home pitch. Over the last years, the SEC has earned 63 NCAA Tournament bids – an average of seven per year – with all 14 member institutions making at least one appearance during that span. Eight different SEC teams have advanced to the Round of 16 since 2013 and the league has placed teams in the NCAA quarterfinals in each of the last six seasons.

Television information will be announced at a later date.

