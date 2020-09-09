SAVE THE DATE: NOVAGOLD 2020 Third-Quarter Financial Results Release, Conference Call and Webcast

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. (TSX, NYSE American: NG) will release its 2020 third-quarter financial results after market close on September 30, 2020. A conference call and webcast to discuss these results will take place October 1, 2020 at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET). The webcast and conference call-in details are provided below.

Webcast:Here
North American callers:1-800-319-4610
International callers:1-604-638-5340

The webcast will be archived on NOVAGOLD’s website for one year. For a transcript of the call, please see  https://www.novagold.com/investors/presentations/ to download or email [email protected].

NOVAGOLD Contact:

Mélanie Hennessey
Vice President, Corporate Communications

Jason Mercier
Manager, Investor Relations

604-669-6227 or 1-866-669-6227

Primary Logo

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR