Sanjay Dutt misses going to this place the most during the lockdown

The lockdown has been pretty hard on everyone in the country. However, this probably was the only way to fight the coronavirus since it restricts people’s interactions to a minimum. The lockdown has been in place in India since March now and we obviously are missing out on a lot because of it.

Sanjay Dutt, being the foodie he is, took to social media yesterday and shared a picture of his favourite restaurant that he misses visiting during the lockdown. Sanjay Dutt wrote, “For someone like me who has always been a big foodie, Noor Mohammadi has always come to the rescue. Missing their delicious food in this lockdown! @raashidhakim @noormohammadihotelmumbai” Take a look at the post below.











Many might not know but, Sanjay Dutt in fact is such a frequent customer at this place that they’ve dedicated a special item on the menu to him called Sanju Baba Chicken.