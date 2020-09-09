Saket Ghokale claims Kangana Ranaut knew about the demolition order all along

Kangana Ranaut engaged in a war of words with politician Sanjay Raut after she compared Mumbai to POK (Pakistan occupied Kashmir). Raut had told her to not visit Mumbai if she feels the city is unsafe. Kangana reacted by saying that she will come to Mumbai and nobody can stop her from doing the same.

Another controversy emerged today after BMC officials landed up at her office to demolish the alleged illegal structure. Kangana took to social media and revealed the act to be a death of democracy. Now, activist Saket Ghokale took to social media and revealed that there’s more to than meets the eye. He revealed that the actress knew about the issues with the property from 2 years and shared a picture of a notice issued in 2018. He wrote, “Here’s the proof:

Kangana was issued a demolition notice by Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM aka. BMC) in 2018 under MRTP Act.

She’d also approached the Dindoshi Sessions Court against it.

For all those weeping buckets: she KNEW this since 2 years.

Not 24 hrs.”



He also claimed that she could have approached the court much earlier but waited until today so that she could use this as a “sympathy card”.