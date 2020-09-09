Ryan Seacrest Reacts to Keeping Up With the Kardashians Ending

Ironically, at the time, Ryan’s production company hadn’t acquired a camera yet. So, he had to purchase a camera at Best Buy.

After the purchase, Ryan sent a colleague to go film the family cookout—and they struck reality TV gold.

“There was yelling, there was laughter, there were hugs, it was all the ingredients to make a great show,” Ryan continued. “We made a seven-minute tape out of it and we showed that to E!”

Even though some executives were hesitant about the project, Ryan went straight to the head of the network and pitched the show. Weeks later the show was on the air and the rest, as they say, was history.