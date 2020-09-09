Russia urges Germany to share Navalny’s medical information: foreign ministry By

© . FILE PHOTO: Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny takes part in a rally to mark the 5th anniversary of opposition politician Boris Nemtsov’s murder and to protest against proposed amendments to the country’s constitution, in Moscow
MOSCOW () – Russia’s foreign ministry on Wednesday urged Germany to share Alexei Navalny’s medical information after the Kremlin critic’s suspected poisoning last month, and accused Berlin of slowing this process down.
In a statement, the foreign ministry said not having this information prevents Russia’s law enforcement agencies from establishing what happened after Navalny collapsed on a domestic Russian flight after drinking a cup of tea that his allies said was poisoned.
