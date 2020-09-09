Runners: Here’s how to share your virtual Boston Marathon story with us.

The Boston Marathon this year is a race like no other in its 124-year history. Registered runners don’t have to cross the finish line at Copley, or even complete the race on the same day as other runners to receive their medals.

In place of the canceled in-person event, the Boston Athletic Association is hosting a series of virtual programming spanning 12 days through September 14. While the course might be different for each runner this year, the drive to finish and love for the sport — and Boston — remains the same.

So, we want to know: Why are you running the 2020 virtual Boston Marathon?

Perhaps you are a runner who chose to run 26.6 miles in a place that means something extra special to you? Or maybe you got creative with your course to spell out a message?

Husband ran Boston Marathon in Halifax today, and he did it in style @garmin. Thank you @bostonmarathon for the virtual event. pic.twitter.com/7cVNHnHy67 — Nancy Hayter (@enbeeh) September 6, 2020

Maybe you’re running for a cause that needs support? Or you’re running for a loved one’s memory? Maybe you signed up to run the Boston Marathon for the first before the event was re-imagined, and this is your first experience? Whichever the circumstance, we want to hear your story about running the Boston Marathon during a pandemic.

Tell us why you’re still running and what the race experience has been like for you in 300 words or less by filling out the form below, and send a picture of yourself with your name to [email protected] We’ll publish your story, and share it on our social media accounts.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>View Survey

Watch “Boston Marathon Live” at 8 p.m. ET every night Monday, September 7 through Sunday, September 13 on WBZ-TV. You can read the full program below.