Rock the Vote in This Election-Inspired Merch

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Election Day will be here before we know it, and there are a ton of worthy organizations working hard to ensure that everyone is ready, willing and able to cast their vote. You can help them in their mission by grabbing some super stylish voting merch!

For example, to raise awareness surrounding the upcoming election, Bloomingdale’s partnered with director and producer Allen Hughes, who created a limited-edition “Vote” face mask to benefit When We All Vote, a non-profit, non-partisan organization that aims to increase election participation and close the race and age voting gap. Revolve is also an exclusive retail partner of When We All Vote, and they’re donating 20% of sales from their special Vote 4Ever Collection to the organization, while encouraging customers and followers to register as a voter.

But Revolve is just one of the partners associated with When We All Vote’s retail initiative, which was launched with Meredith Koop (a.k.a. Michelle Obama‘s stylist) and Sarween Salih. The duo curated a collection of Black-owned and women-owned brands offering stylish pieces encouraging everyone to vote, including the “VOTE” necklace created by jewelry designer BYCHARI (yup, that’s the one that everyone fell in love with after Obama’s appearance at the DNC).

We picked out some of our favorite election-inspired merch designed to help get the word out and support some worthy causes. Shop our finds below!