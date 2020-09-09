Robert Covington expected to be available for Game 4

Houston Rockets forward Robert Covington exited Tuesday’s Game 3 loss against the Los Angeles Lakers due to a facial injury after colliding with Anthony Davis. While it seemed like Covington could miss time, it’s now being reported that he’s good to go.
According to ESPN’s Tim McMahon, Covington cleared concussion protocol and will be available for Game 4 on Thursday.
Covington hit the floor with 4:50 remaining in the Rockets’ 112-102 loss after taking an accidental elbow to the face from Davis. Davis also went down holding his hip after being hit by Covington’s elbow, but remained in the game.
The two collided while trying to get a rebound after Covington was knocked off balance by a push from Kyle Kuzma. Covington’s head appeared to hit the floor when he went down, thus initiating concussion protocol.
Covington had 10 points, five rebounds and four steals in 36 minutes before suffering the injury. The 29-year-old has played a solid role for the Rockets throughout the postseason, averaging 12.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 51.2% from the field and 50.8% from beyond the arc.
