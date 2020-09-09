‘RHOSLC’ Star Mary Cosby Baffles Fans With Marriage to Her Grandmother’s Husband

Bravo TV

According to her profile, Mary decided to tie the knot with Robert Cosby Sr. to take over her family’s business that includes ’empire of churches, restaurants and more.’

–

Even though “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” has yet to premiere on Bravo, one of the stars has already sparked chatter online. Fans go wild after it was revealed that Mary Cosby is married to her late grandmother’s second husband, Robert Cosby Sr.

People learned of this after the Housewives’ profile was made public following the release of the show’s trailer. It’s stated that Mary decided to tie the knot with Robert to take over their family’s business, which includes “empire of churches, restaurants and more.” According to her profile, Mary and Robert have been married for twenty years and share a teenage son together.

Following this revelation, many could not help but express their shockness. “Let me move my bayang. She married her dead grandma’s husband and had a child with him? So her son is also her uncle?” one said in disbelief, as someone still could not believe what s/he just read as writing in all-caps, “SHE MARRIED WHO?????”

Meanwhile, another person commented, “I’m trying to understand what kind of possibly pedophilic, certainly borderline incestuous foolishness would require you to marry your grandmother’s 2nd husband for you to inherit YOUR family’s fortune.” Someone else chimed in, “I haven’t even watched the trailer yet, but I can confirm that I will be watching #RHOSLC exclusively based off of this character description.”

There was also an individual who said, “I had to read this three times to make sure I read that she married her late grandmothers second husband. Just to basically get the inheritance.” One other, in the meantime, wrote, “Wait a minute… We are not gonna act like that second sentence is not there! She married whom?!”

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” is expected to premiere on November 11. Executive producer Andy Cohen previously teased the show, “I think that their culture is going to surprise you. It’s a great new twist to the franchise.”