Rhea Chakraborty’s father reacts to her arrest and rejection of bail plea

The Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Rhea Chakraborty yesterday. She was questioned in a drug-related angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case for three days. She was summoned after her brother Showik Chakraborty’s arrest last week.

Rhea’s plea for a bail was however rejected, putting her in custody of the NCB for two weeks. The case registered does not specify any evidence of drug being found on Rhea. It states procurement and usage with Sushant Singh Rajput.

Reacting to the rejection of the bail, Rhea’s father Inderjit Chakraborty said, “No father can bear injustice on his daughter. I should die.”

Apart form Rhea and Showik, Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda and house help Dipesh Sawant have been taken in custody for procurement of drugs.