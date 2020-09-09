Rhea Chakraborty Arrested After Being Accused of Abetting Sushant Singh Rajput’s Suicide

Instagram

Days after her brother and Sushant’s former house manager were arrested, the Bollywood actress is suspected to be organizing and financing her boyfriend’s alleged consumption of cannabis.

–

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested for allegedly buying drugs for her actor-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput.

Rajput, 34, was found dead in his flat in Mumbai on 14 June, with police sources suggesting he had killed himself. However, following his passing, Rajput’s family registered a police complaint against the Jalebi actress, accusing her of abetment to suicide.

While she is yet to comment on the arrest, Chakraborty denied any wrongdoing in earlier statements. Her brother, Showik, and Rajput’s former house manager, Samuel Miranda, were also arrested last week (ends September 06) in the same drugs case. The charges against them have not been revealed.

All three are reportedly accused of organising and financing Rajput’s alleged consumption of cannabis, in the case connected to the investigation into Rajput’s death.

According to the BBC, officials from Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) asked the court to detain Chakraborty for further questioning, while describing her as part of an “active drug syndicate”. A magistrate later rejected her bail plea and remanded her to judicial custody until 22 September.

Chakraborty and Rajput began dating in the summer of 2019, according to reports, and moved in together in December. A week before his death, Chakraborty went to stay with her parents and wasn’t home when the actor died.

Following his passing, reports in the press suggested that he had been dealing with mental health issues – although his father denied that his son had any mental health issues and accused Chakraborty of stealing his son’s money, among other allegations.