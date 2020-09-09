Researchers developed an open source tool to dynamically detect cryptographic bugs in apps; they found bugs in 306 of the 1,780 popular Android apps scanned (Catalin Cimpanu/ZDNet)

Catalin Cimpanu / ZDNet:
Researchers developed an open source tool to dynamically detect cryptographic bugs in apps; they found bugs in 306 of the 1,780 popular Android apps scanned — Only 18 of 306 app developers replied to the research team, only 8 engaged with the team after the first email.
