Researchers developed an open source tool to dynamically detect cryptographic bugs in apps; they found bugs in 306 of the 1,780 popular Android apps scanned (Catalin Cimpanu/ZDNet)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
2


Catalin Cimpanu / ZDNet:

Researchers developed an open source tool to dynamically detect cryptographic bugs in apps; they found bugs in 306 of the 1,780 popular Android apps scanned  —  Only 18 of 306 app developers replied to the research team, only 8 engaged with the team after the first email.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR