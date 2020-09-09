Report: Wildfires not yet affecting 49ers-Cardinals game

Per Nick Wagoner of ESPN, the 49ers recorded an air quality index of 69 during a team walkthrough held on Wednesday. NFL guidelines prohibit clubs from playing at venues where air quality checks in at 200 or higher.

Wagoner added that the air quality has reached between 150 and the high 160s in the area on multiple occasions since Aug. 21.

On Aug. 25, the 49ers, Los Angeles Rams, and Los Angeles Chargers announced that fans would not be permitted to home openers due to concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic. The Rams and Chargers went one step further by declaring spectators won’t be welcomed to SoFi Stadium “until further notice.”