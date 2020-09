Jalen Ramsey has played like a superstar since arriving in the NFL in 2016, and now he’s getting rewarded for his relentless dedication to the sport.

The Los Angeles Rams announced Wednesday that Ramsey has signed a five-year extension with the club, though they didn’t specify the value. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the deal is worth $105 million with $71.2 million fully guaranteed. He now is the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history … and he seems pretty excited about it.