Report: 2020 NBA Draft likely to be pushed back to Nov. 18

The league and players’ association agreed to push back the draft and start of free agency from their scheduled mid-October dates with uncertainty over when next season will begin, among other things.

While the Timberwolves own the top pick in this year’s draft, there’s been much speculation that they’ll trade the selection. The Timberwolves just added guard D’Angelo Russell, so they have little need for LaMelo Ball. Malik Beasley’s 2019-20 campaign was solid, so replacing him with Anthony Edwards doesn’t seem to be a priority. James Wiseman is another potential selectoin, but the Wolves have a talented center in Karl-Anthony Towns.

No suitors have made themselves known yet, though the New York Knicks could potentially become a trade partner due to their interest in Ball. However, it’ll be hard for the Timberwolves to trade the first-overall selection because the Golden State Warriors are reportedly considering trading their No. 2 pick for veteran help.