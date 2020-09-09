Ren and UMA launch a Bitcoin-backed yield dollar By Cointelegraph

Ren and UMA launch a Bitcoin-backed yield dollar
Trustless cross-chain bridge Ren and permissionless synthetic asset platform UMA have teamed up to launch a Bitcoin-backed yield dollar called uUSD, in addition to a joint liquidity mining reward program.
The partnership will result in a product that allows investors to leverage permissionlessly on the network. The uUSD is UMA’s second yield dollar product following an Ethereum-backed yield dollar called yUSD, launched in July 2020. The concept was highly successful with over 10 million yUSD minted over the past two months.
