Remember, remember Bitcoin tanks in September: Kraken report By Cointelegraph

Remember, remember Bitcoin tanks in September: Kraken report
In its August 2020 volatility report, U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has predicted that September will bring excessively negative returns for (BTC).
The report notes that historically, September is Bitcoin’s worst-performing month, with an average return of -7%. It points out that as Bitcoin has underperformed its average returns for most months of 2020, this month’s performance was likely to be even worse than usual.
