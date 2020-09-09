Redmi 9A: Redmi 9A to go on flash sale today at 12pm via Amazon – Mobiles News

Xiaomi launched the entry-level Redmi 9A phone in India earlier this month. The smartphone is set to go on another flash sale today. It will be available on e-commerce siteAmazon and Mi.com at 12pm. Those interested may head to either of the platforms to grab a unit for themselves.

Redmi 9A: Price

Xiaomi has launched two variants of Redmi 9A. Its base model packs 2GB RAM with 32GB storage. It is priced at Rs 6,799. The other variant comes with 3GB RAM and can be purchased at Rs 7,499.

The smartphone will also be available via Mi Home Stores. Buyers can choose from three colour variants of Redmi 9A- Midnight Black, Sea Blue and Nature Green.

Redmi 9A: Specs

Redmi 9A comes equipped with a 6.53-inch HD+ display with 720×1600 pixel resolution. The handset comes with P2i coating which is said to make it splash proof. Powered by MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core processor, the handset runs on the company’s own MIUI 11 based on Android 10.

As mentioned above, the smartphone packs 2GB/3GB of RAM paired with 32GB internal storage. Redmi9A comes with microSD card slot to expand the storage further. On the camera front, the smartphone is equipped with a 13MP single rear camera with f/2.2 aperture lens. The front is home to a 5MP selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

Redmi 9A is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

