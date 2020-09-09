Read Odell Beckham Jr.’s Witty Response to Poop Allegations

Instagram

Chief Kief’s baby mama Slim Danger alleged that the Cleveland Browns wide receiver loved to be pooped on during sex during her appearance on Celina Powell’s podcast.

–

Odell Beckham Jr. has recently sparked chatters after Slim Danger, who is most known for being Chief Keef‘s baby mama, spilled his sex preference during her podcast appearance. Now, it appears that the Cleveland Browns wide receiver has come up with a witty response to claims that he loves to be pooped on during sex.

On Tuesday, September 8, Odell shared on Instagram a photo of him running on the field with a caption that read, “Can’t knock me off my pivot… no matter what shxts thrown my way.” Even though the NFL star did not directly refer to the elephant in the room, many people were already convinced that he was talking about the rumors.

<br />

Some of his friends and followers have also since shown him support, with one telling him in the comment section, “O, Don’t let no one take you back to a level you’ve already leveled up from fam. Stay fully focused fam.” Another person said, “Don’t let this s**t faze you I got money on my Browns.”

Danger made the allegations when she stopped by Celina Powell‘s podcast “Thots Next Door”, recalling the time when she got flown out to his home after she filmed herself taking a dump per his request.

“He was like, ‘Take a picture of you s***tin,’ so I was like, ‘Alright, f**k. I can do that.’ So I took a whole video, b***h, what you on,” Danger remembered, adding that she tried to make it as sexy as possible and got flown out after that. However, Odell apparently had more requests for Danger as she said, “He wanted me to come on a plane. He was like, ‘Make sure you don’t have any underwear, don’t take a shower for 24 hours.’ I’m like, ‘Damn, what the f**k you on.’ ”