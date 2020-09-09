Ranking the pass-rushing corps for every NFL team

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

They may lack for fan support, but the Chargers will again employ one of the NFL’s premier edge tandems. Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa are back for a fifth season together. The Bolts just extended the latter — a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate — at a record price. Bosa already has three double-digit sack seasons; he has played just three full slates. At 31, Ingram is a No. 2 rusher but is riding three straight Pro Bowl nods and has missed only three games in his past five seasons. No other Charger notched three sacks last year; the team will need more from its supporting cast.