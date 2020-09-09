Punjabi actress Mandy Takhar files an FIR against fake video uploaded on an adult site

Our celebrities are often victims of cyberbullying. The latest actress who has become a victim of this heinous crime is Punjabi actress Mandy Takhar. A few days ago, a video was uploaded on an adult site where her face was morphed on a adult movie star.

Mandy initially kept silent, but when the video started getting viral, she decided to take appropriate action. A source tells The Times Of India, “Mandy handled the situation with immense grace and strength, and initially stayed silent on the matter but eventually the cyberbullying and trolling evidently affected her peace and she finally spoke up a few days later.”

The actress has now registered a FIR against the websites that the fake video was uploaded on and also against those defaming the actress on social media platforms. Under the section of 67(A), 67, 66 (E) of Technology Act 2000 and section 509, 354 of Indian Penal Code 1860, the FIR has been registered in Chandigarh. The cyber crime branch of Punjab police is on the case.

The source close to Mandy further reveals to the daily saying, “Mandy is keeping strong and feels grateful that her fans and colleagues are very supportive, making her feel more loved and respected.” Punjabi film industry celebrities like Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa, Sonam Bajwa and others have supported the actress. Mandy Takhar was seen in Punjabi films like Rabb Da Radio, Ardas, Sardaarji.