Prosecutors: Boston ‘career criminal’ sentenced on drug and firearm charges

Damien Bynoe, as seen in Roxbury District Court on June 9, 2000 —Boston Herald/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

A 44-year-old Roxbury man with a lengthy criminal record, including the murder of two boys nearly 30 years ago, was sentenced Tuesday for drug trafficking and firearm charges, prosecutors said.

Damien Bynoe, who pleaded guilty in January to charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and possession with intent to distribute heroin and cocaine, was sentenced to 17-and-a-half years in prison and six years of supervised release by U.S. District Court Judge William G. Young.

“This sentence will ensure that the defendant will not continue to ravage the Roxbury community and the lives of its residents,” Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling said in a statement. “The defendant’s actions, and again, prove his disregard for the law and for human life.”

Bynoe’s criminal record dates to 1991, when he received a juvenile delinquency adjudication for the murders of 15-year-old Korey Grant and 11-year-old Charles Copney, who Bynoe shot and killed in Roxbury, according to prosecutors.

In 2001, Bynoe was convicted for distributing cocaine in a school zone, leading to a five-year prison sentence, and again convicted in 2007 for assault with a firearm, officials said.

In 2009, Bynoe was convicted in federal court for again distributing cocaine near a school, after which he was sentenced to six years in prison and six years of supervised release.

During the latter term, on Jan. 19, 2019, police officers confiscated a firearm, 68 rounds of ammunition, $6,000 in cash, heroin, and cocaine from “an apartment in Roxbury tied to Bynoe” while executing a search warrant, according to Lelling’s office.

Authorities also found Bynoe with unspecified amounts heroin, cocaine, and cash, officials said.

“Convicted felons who possess firearms are an inherent danger to our community and in this case, the defendant was an armed career criminal who continued to possess a firearm despite his prior violent felony conviction history,” Kelly Brady, special agent in charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ Boston Field Division, said in a statement. “Byone has spent his life as a career criminal and that prior history has finally caught up with him. This sentence rightly removes him from our streets for 17 and half years and will improve public safety for the citizens of Boston.”