Producer Nikhil Dwivedi says he would want to work with Rhea Chakraborty

Actor cum Producer Nikhil Dwivedi who has bankrolled big films has come out in support of Rhea Chakraborty. The producer has been closely keeping a watch on the Sushant Singh Rajput case just like the entire nation currently and after watching all of what is happening he took to Twitter to voice his opinion. Nikhil came out in support of Rhea who has been taken into custody by the Narcotics Control Bureau and put in Byculla jail for consuming and procuring drugs. Lots of celebs have stood against the character assassination of Rhea that has taken place before any involvement of her in Sushant’s death has come out.

Nikhil took to Twitter to write, "#Rhea I didn't kno u. I dn't kno wht kind of person u r. May b u r as bad as u r being made out to b. May b u r not. Wht I do kno is tht how its all played out for u is unfair, unlawful ¬ how civilised countries behave. Whn all ths is over we wud like to work wth u @Tweet2Rhea"