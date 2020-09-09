Posthaste: Oil’s bearish correction is here — and its next victim could be a major oil project in the Atlantic

Good morning!

U.S. oil prices were clawing back some of their losses this morning after being slammed on Tuesday. The U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude settled down 7.6 per cent, at US$36.76 per barrel, while Brent crude fell 5.3 per cent to US$39.78 a barrel yesterday. Today, WTI was up 1.1 per cent to US$37.18, but no one is expecting a rollicking bounce-back.

“The balances outlook has been tight and we have been expecting a bearish correction for a while, but in the last days it came like a blow to shock the market,” said Paola Rodriguez-Masiu, senior oil markets analyst at Rystad Energy. “The persistence of COVID-19 infections globally and in key oil-consuming markets in particular has been asking for a price squeeze since some time. The market has been worrying about stalling demand, and bearish news keep emerging.”

Commodity traders were also reacting to the latest move by The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) countries, such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Both cut their crude prices for their Asian buyers, signalling softening demand.

“When strong Middle Eastern producers are willing to sell-off in lower prices it is normal that the global market panics and follows suit. The panic is what registered the massive losses yesterday and that is why we see the minor uptick this morning,” Rodriguez-Masiu said in a note. “But make no mistake, it may take a while to see the return of $45 levels that oil prices have been enjoying recently. The real correction happened and it was a bearish one. The market is fragile and if traders have been enjoying a summer utopia, they finally woke up to the reality of the oil demand recovery’s prospects.”

Michael Tran, commodity strategist at RBC Capital Markets, said in a note Tuesday that real time global mobility trackers plateaued weeks ago, suggesting stalling demand.

“To call an inflection point, we are laser focused on two indicators,” Tran wrote. “The Atlantic Basin marginal barrel to tell us when buying patterns pick up, and global refining margins to indicate when demand is truly increasing. Both of these indicators must turn the corner meaningfully in order for the oil market to rebalance, structurally.”

With COVID flaring up again across the world and prices trending lower, major Canadian producers are taking a second look even at projects that are under construction.

Husky Energy Inc. said this morning it was undertaking a review of its West White Rose Project in the Atlantic region, which is 60 per cent complete and has a capacity of 75,000-bpd . The review follows the suspension of major construction activities in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the company’s capital re-prioritization following the global economic downturn.

“A full review of scope, schedule and cost of this project is critical, given the minimum one-year delay to first oil caused by COVID-19, and our priority of maintaining the strength of our balance sheet with ample liquidity,” said CEO Rob Peabody. “Unfortunately, the delay caused by COVID-19 and continued market uncertainty leaves us no choice but to undertake a full review of the project and, by extension, our future operations in Atlantic Canada.”

On Tuesday, Suncor also cuts its production guidance by 9 per cent for this year on Tuesday, with RBC Capital labelling it a “sizeable reset.”

Citibank notes that COVID-19 pandemic looks likely to have supported a structural break in the relationship between global oil demand growth and global GDP growth. But the the post-pandemic reality could be even more bitter.

“On the demand side, Citi continues to envision a gradual rebound since real demand cratered during the lockdown. However, while the rate of growth is still positive, it is becoming less accentuated after the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the US, Europe, India and Latam. All in all, we expect end-user demand not to reach pre-COVID-19 levels before late 2021/early 2022 as return to normality will be gradual even after restrictions are lifted.”

Moody’s Investors Service also believes the industry is unlikely to return to positive free cash flow generation within the next 12 months.

“Assuming near-term oil prices of around $40-$45/bbl, we expect that the industry’s capital spending will further decline in 2021 after a significant reduction in 2020. Some companies may also act on dividends in 2021.”