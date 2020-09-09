Photos: Kangana Ranaut’s office in Mumbai demolished



Kangana Ranaut is returning to Mumbai today and ahead of it, the actress’ office is being demolished. Kangana sparked a major controversy when she compared Mumbai to PoK as she said that she is getting threats for talking against the Mumbai Police and political leaders of the state. Soon after Kangana went on to demand y-level security and say that no one can do anything to her in Mumbai and she will come back on September 9.



So today on the day of her arrival, the BMC issued a notice where her office’s construction is deemed as illegal and BMC workers started demolishing her office this morning. What looks like a war of words gone too far, we wonder what’ll happen when she lands back in Mumbai. Check out the latest visuals from the spot below…















1/7

















All Comments (0)













All Comments (0)













All Comments (0)













All Comments (0)













All Comments (0)













All Comments (0)













All Comments (0)

Recommended for You