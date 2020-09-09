Phil Gould admits a Brisbane Broncos-Wayne Bennett reunion would not be ‘impossible’, but with one catch

Rugby league legend Phil Gould has admitted that Wayne Bennett making a sensational return to coach the Brisbane Broncos would not be “impossible”.

After the Broncos parted ways with Anthony Seibold last month, rumours surrounding a potential Bennett return have run rampant in the last week.

While Queensland Origin coach Kevin Walters and ex-Cowboys coach Paul White were initially thought to be the frontrunners for the Broncos job, Brisbane chairman Karl Morris sent tongues wagging, opening the door for Bennett to make a return.

Gould suggested that he had doubts over the move, given that the club has tried to move forward from the master coach twice, but said the Broncos were likely to be hunting a big name to replace Seibold.

Wayne Bennett last coached the Broncos in 2018 before he was replaced by Anthony Seibold (AAP)

“I seriously doubt it’ll happen. I don’t doubt that there’s probably been the question asked, but surely not. They’ve made that decision twice now to move on,” he said on his Six Tackles With Gus podcast on Wide World of Sports.

“You asked me a few weeks ago who should coach the Broncos, and I said the Broncos are the biggest and best club in the league.

“They’re the biggest and they’re supposed to be the best, they were for a long period of time, so they should start at the top and work backwards.

“While I laugh at the suggestion that he might be going back for a third stint, nothing is impossible in rugby league.”

While Morris suggested that Bennett would only return as a coaching director as opposed to the first-team coach, Gould said Bennett would not assume any other role.

Queensland coach Kevin Walters has been touted as one of the frontrunners for the Broncos job (AAP)

“I don’t think he would be anything else,” he said.

“Wayne Bennett would not go back as anything else. He wouldn’t work for a club in any other capacity than head coach.

“I see Darren Lockyer saying it could be the middle of October before they make a decision, now if Kevin Walters or Paul Green were considered the pick, you’d think it would happen a lot quicker than that wouldn’t you?

“I don’t know whether they think something is going to parachute out of the sky, I don’t know whether they think there is a saviour coming, I don’t know where they think they’re going to get one.

“All these clubs want to sack their coaches and the majority of the time it’s not a coaching issue.”