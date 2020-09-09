Patti LaBelle & Gladys Knight Go Head-To-Head In Next Verzuz Battle

Roommates, the next Verzuz battle is strictly for legends only, as it has just been announced that music legends Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight are set to go head-to-head in the next Verzuz! Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight have over 45 years of music between them and are well-known good friends, so this should definitely be a battle that will be iconic.

R,amp;B and soul music fans are in for one of the most legendary music moments to happen all quarantine—as Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight will officially take fans on a musical trip down memory lane courtesy of the next Verzuz battle.

Taking place on Sunday, September 13th at the Filmore in Philadelphia, the ladies will get things started at 8PM EST. In an announcement on Instagram, the official Verzuz page posted the news that had fans both old and young excited.

Verzuz wrote, “The Master Class we’ve ALL been for! @GladysKnight vs. @MsPattiLaBelle. Leave ya church clothes on all Sunday and pull up to the affair of all affairs. Ya’ll gotta get dressed up in ya Sunday’s best for this one.”

They are both staples in the music industry who are responsible for contributing some of the most classic music to the R,amp;B and soul genre. They also have many similarities, both women started in groups, Patti with her group Patti LaBelle and The Blue Belles and Gladys with Gladys Knight and The Pips.

The ladies then went on to launch incredibly successful solo careers and enter into the food industry, as Patti LaBelle has her own line of frozen foods and cookbooks and Gladys Knight previously had her own restaurants in Atlanta.

