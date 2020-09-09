Patriots’ Week 1 injury report: Julian Edelman (knee) a limited participant

Julian Edelman was one of five players to appear on the Patriots’ first injury report of the season.

The wide receiver was a limited participant at practice on Wednesday due to a knee injury. Edelman was absent for a practice during training camp on Aug. 25 and was limited in other practices.

Edelman had surgery for a shoulder injury – which he dealt with from November until the end of the season – in January. He also battled a knee injury over the final few weeks of the season.

Wide receiver Gunner Olszewski and defensive end Chase Winovich were the other two players that were limited participants at Wednesday’s practice. Olszewski is dealing with a foot injury and Winovich has a shoulder injury.

Offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste and linebacker Cassh Maluia were the only players that didn’t participate on Wednesday. They are both dealing with knee injuries.

Here’s the full injury report:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

OL Yodny Cajuste, Knee

LB Cassh Maluia, Knee

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

WR Julian Edelman, Knee

WR Gunner Olszewski, Foot

DL Chase Winovich, Shoulder