Paris Hilton Gives Update on Britney Spears Amid Conservatorship Drama

Paris Hilton and Britney Spears‘ friendship dates back to the early 2000s, before the pop star was placed under a controversial conservatorship.

And while their lives have greatly changed since then, Paris told Andy Cohen on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live that they still keep in touch after all these years. “Yeah, I saw her this summer. We’ve had dinners, I saw her in Malibu. I just love her so much,” the heiress shared, later adding that they meet with a “very small group of friends.”

As for what happens during these lunches, Paris said they always keep things light and positive. “She is so sweet and so innocent and such a nice girl. We just talk about happy things. Music, fashion… fun things,” the 39-year-old explained. “I never like to bring up negative things and make people feel uncomfortable so I’ve never talked about it with her.”

Nonetheless, Paris voiced concern about the conservatorship, citing her childhood experiences and trauma, which she reveals in her new documentary This Is Paris.