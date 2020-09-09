Padma Lakshmi On Why She’s “Strict” About Her Daughter’s Eating Habits

However, the Bravo star admitted that she and Krishna like treat themselves every once in a while. “Last night we had takeout pizza, and Krishna finished it off with Häagen-Dazs, so for the next couple of days we’ll have to be healthier,” the proud mom shared, adding, “Mainly, I stress balance.”

Given that Padma works in the food industry, her mini-me knows her way around the kitchen. In fact, she recalled a recent memory of her 10-year-old daughter preparing a meal.

“The other day she FaceTimed me to ask, ‘Mom, how hot does oil have to be to fry chicken?’ I was like, ‘What? That’s too dangerous!’ But she was adamant about doing it, so I walked her through the steps,” Padma expressed, noting that her daughter also “had prepared the egg wash, the breadcrumbs and the flour, and had the paper towels and tongs all ready.”

“She had even salted the breading,” she added. “When I asked her how she knew how to do it, she said, ‘Mom, I’ve been watching you for years!'”