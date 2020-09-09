Pacers to interview Becky Hammon for coaching vacancy

It is only a matter of time before an NBA organization makes current San Antonio Spurs assistant Becky Hammon the first woman to serve as a head coach in the Association.

That time could come early this fall.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Wednesday that the Indiana Pacers have Hammon listed among at least 13 individuals who will be asked to participate in an opening round of interviews for the club’s vacancy at head coach. Indiana parted ways with Nate McMillan in August following the club’s latest first-round playoff exit.

While Dave Joerger, a mentioned candidate, held the job with the Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings, one could argue there’s no potential first-time NBA head coach who possesses a resume better than Hammon’s this summer. Hammon is no stranger to firsts, as she became the first woman paid to work as an NBA assistant, and, later, the first female head coach in the NBA summer league and first to claim a title in a summer competition back in 2015. She was also the first woman to interview for an NBA head coach position.

After six years on Gregg Popovich’s staff, Hammon is as respected by players as is any assistant at the sport’s top level. Even if the Pacers don’t officially introduce her as the team’s next coach, she won’t have to wait too much longer for her shot as the key figure on a bench.