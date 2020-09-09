Ottawa rolls out $200 million program to boost Black entrepreneurship

Article content continued

Up to $53 million will be used to develop and implement a national “ecosystem” to provide access to capital, mentorship, financial planning services and business training. Another $33.3 million will be dedicated to a new fund that will extend loans of between $25,000 and $250,000.

The government is partnering with financial institutions including Royal Bank of Canada, Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, National Bank, and Toronto-Dominion Bank — as well as credit unions Vancity and Alterna Savings — that will provide up to $128 million in additional lending.

Ottawa is also designating up to $6.5 million to create and operate a “knowledge hub” to collect data on the state of Black entrepreneurship in Canada and help identify barriers to success and opportunities for growth.

The Hub is to be run by Black-led community and business organizations, in partnership with educational institutions. Statistics Canada is also being directed to improve data collection specifically on Black entrepreneurship.

It is imperative that Black organizations assist with implementation of the new program Wes Hall, BlackNorth Initiative

Wes Hall, executive chairman of shareholder services firm Kingsdale Advisors and chairman of the BlackNorth Initiative, which aims to combat anti-Black systemic racism in corporate Canada, said the government’s announcement is a “good sign” and shows that Ottawa recognizes that there are issues with the current system that need to be addressed.

“Economic independence is key to the success of that Black community and this helps, provided there is a proper framework to access this program,” he said.