Oscar Piastri could be in Formula One in a couple of years according to Mark Webber

Retired Australian star Mark Webber says young-gun Oscar Piastri could be on the Formula One grid “in a couple of years”, following the Melbourne teenager’s sensational debut season in F3.

Piastri heads to this weekend’s final round at Mugello holding an eight-point lead in the driver’s championship over his teammate Logan Sargeant, after a controversial weekend at Monza that saw both drivers given grid penalties for the championship decider.

Piastri’s drive in Saturday’s first race at Monza, that saw him come from 15th on the grid to finish 3rd, was his best of the season and allowed him to turn a seven point deficit in the title race into an eight point lead.

That advantage stayed intact after Sunday’s second race, even after Piastri was eliminated in a collision with Clement Novalak, who had tangled with Sargeant the day before.

“It would be nice if this championship was decided by the actual contenders rather than uncontrollable bullshit,” Piastri fumed on Twitter.

“What a joke.”

The day got worse for Piastri, who was then given a five-place grid drop for Mugello for forcing another driver off track earlier in the race, with Sargent given a three-place grid drop for a similar offence.

“Honestly lost for words,” Piastri tweeted at the news of his penalty.

Regardless of how this weekend plays out, Webber says Piastri’s debut season in F3 has been top-notch.

“It’s been an extraordinary year for him, it’s the most competitive junior category in the world, so it’s been a very special time for Oscar,” Webber told Wide World of Sports.

“He’s performed well above most people’s expectations, which is sensational.”

Mark Webber with Oscar Piastri. (OscarPiastri.com)

Two race wins, and another four podiums have marked Piastri as the one of the stars of the F3 championship, and Webber, who manages his fellow Australian, says the F1 world is taking notice.

“Lots of teams are aware of him, because he’s leading the championship in his first year,” Webber said.

“He won in Formula Renault last year, which was great, but to move up to F3 and be competitive so quickly, people are taking notice for sure.

Oscar Piastri (#1) passes Logan Sargeant (#3) during the opening race at Monza. (Getty)

“He’s well known already. After that first race at Monza, I know I had a stack of messages, so I would have hated to see what his phone was like.”

The step up to F3 has ended many a promising career, but Piastri has thrived, even in a season where he’s been plagued by a number of technical issues.

And it’s that ability to remain focused that has Webber raving.

“All the people who’ve worked with him during his career have been so impressed by his level of maturity,” Webber pointed out.

Oscar Piastri retires from the second race at Monza after an incident with Clement Novalak. (Getty)

“He certainly knows how to look at the big picture, but he’s extremely tenacious when he’s got the helmet on.

“It’s an extraordinary quality at that age, he’s got an incredible capacity to deal with multiple scenarios at once.

“It’s very hard to throw him off kilter, and behind the wheel that’s a very nice string to have in your bow.”

That level-headedness will come in handy following the roller-coaster ride of the Monza weekend. Webber said there was no point looking back at what happened, only a desire to knuckle down and finish the job this weekend, regardless of the five-place grid penalty hanging over the Australian.

“The racing was definitely furious on Saturday at Monza, and these young lads are still learning how to go wheel-to-wheel at a very fast circuit, and it was aggressive,” he said.

Oscar Piastri in action in Hungary. (Getty)

“On Sunday it was similar, but they started dishing out penalties. It was just weird how from one day to the next they started viewing the driving standards differently. That was a bit of a surprise to everyone.

“And then with the crash, Oscar did nothing wrong at the first chicane. Novalak has taken a few guys out this year, and unfortunately it was Oscar’s turn.”

Piastri confirmed to Wide World of Sports in August that a move to F2 in 2021 is in his sights, with the 19-year-old not keen to spend another year in F3.

He feels he’s ticked the box in that category, and is ready to take another step up the ladder.

That decision could be made for him this weekend, as the rules prohibit the champion from remaining in F3.

But F2 is an expensive undertaking, even with Piastri’s backing as a member of the Renault academy.

“It’s down to getting good sponsors out of Australia,” Webber explained.

Oscar Piastri celebrates with his Prema Racing team after winning in Spain. (Getty)

“I know it’s extremely challenging times right now, but we’ve got to get corporate Australia on board. Sport is so important for our country, and Oscar is one of the biggest stories of the year for us in sport.

“I know he’s not high-profile yet, but he’s on a sensational trajectory, if we can get any sort of funding and support for him that would be great, we know that we love our sporting heroes, especially at the highest level.

“If he wins the championship he’s not allowed to drive F3 again, so F2 is the logical step.”

Webber said a deal for 2021 will hopefully be sorted out in the next couple of months, confirming that the process of securing a drive has just kicked off.

He noted that Piastri’s position at the top of the F3 table meant a number of teams were keen to secure his services, pointing out that it was imperative to maintain the momentum with a competitive drive for next season.

Oscar Piastri collects his trophy for winning in Austria. (Supplied)

Australia has had a driver in Formula One since Webber made his debut in 2002, with Daniel Ricciardo joining him in the top tier of the sport in 2011, and taking Webber’s Red Bull seat when he retired at the end of 2013.

Ricciardo has just turned 31 and will start a two-year deal with McLaren next year, but Webber says Piastri is perfectly positioned to carry Australia’s hopes in the long-term.

“Without question, we’ve seen that so many times, Australians love watching other Australians compete. We saw it during my career, firstly when I started and then later on when I was towards the front of the grid,” Webber said.

“Not every driver is fortunate enough to have a home race. Kimi Raikkonen has driven more than 300 races, but he’s never had a Finnish Grand Prix.

Oscar Piastri after winning his debut F3 race in Austria. (Supplied)

“Melbourne is one of the best races of the year, so it would be great to keep having an Australian on the grid, although I don’t think Daniel is going anywhere just yet!

“We’ve got a little bit of time, but Oscar is certainly on the right track.”

As to when that could be, Webber was confident it will be sooner rather than later.

“F3 is the most intense learning he can have at his age, and he’s going extraordinarily well. The goal is absolutely that he’ll race Formula One,” Webber confirmed.

“We might be having that chat in a couple of years. He’s in a good position right now.

“You’ve got to make your own luck, sometimes you haven’t got a choice in terms of what it looks like when you get there.

“He won’t care what it looks like, if it’s got three wheels he’ll drive it. You’ve got no choice, you’ve just got to deliver when you get there.”