NRL news | Curtis Scott police charges dropped, Ricky Stuart comments on Raiders player

Curtis Scott would have been sacked from the Raiders if found guilty of assaulting police but has been vindicated for telling the truth, Canberra coach Ricky Stuart said.

Stuart was fuming when Scott was charged over an Australia Day long weekend incident in which he was arrested while drunk in Sydney’s Centennial Park. Scott was handcuffed and pepper sprayed, and allegedly also punched repeatedly in the back and tasered.

Having just moved to Canberra from Melbourne Storm, Scott’s spot at his new club seemed at grave risk. Yet police dropped their case on Wednesday when body cam footage proved that Scott did not commit assault.

Scott will now apply to have his legal costs covered, potentially more than $100,000, and may make a formal complaint about the police who arrested him.

“When this all started, Curtis was new to our club and I was very upset and disappointed that this incident occurred,” Stuart told Ben Fordham on 2GB.

“But it was important that Curtis told me the truth; it was the only way we were going to get through it.

Curtis Scott after being cleared, in police body cam footage and in action for the Canberra Raiders. (Sydney Morning Herald)

“I remember talking to you (Fordham) late January this year, when you were very strong about what’s happened, you were critical of Curtis. I just said, ‘Mate, please, you’ve got to believe me on this situation because Curtis has been telling me the truth and I don’t think it was as bad as what has been recorded’.

“It was important that Curtis did tell me the truth, and he has. If Curtis had been found guilty of assaulting police officers, he would have been sacked from our club and he knew that from day one.

“It was easier for him to make sure he told me the truth because you can deal with it a lot easier then. I had to believe him because again, his career was on the line and he was a new player to our club.

“I’m just very happy for Curtis that this is all over and done with now because I’m not here to judge who was right or wrong but now Curtis, who had from day one told me the truth in regards to what occurred that night, is correct and he can now get on with his football and his life.

“It has really affected him over the last number of months, it’s been hanging over his head. We’ve got to get on with the job; I’ve got to coach, he’s got to play and the other players have got to play, we’ve got a big job to do.

“This poor bugger’s had that hanging over his head for a long, long time and I just hope now it’s out of the way, it’s a relief to him. He was very relieved yesterday, I spoke to him at length yesterday and he was very relieved that the situation’s now done and finished.”

Canberra Raiders player Curtis Scott. (Getty)

Raiders coach Ricky Stuart. (Getty)

Stuart revealed that he had only seen the body cam footage yesterday, like everyone else, while Scott only saw it on Tuesday night.

“He had to sit back and wait and cop what was being said, wait for himself to see the vision to what exactly happened on that evening,” Stuart said.

“So it’s been very hard for him but once he had seen the vision, I know he and his lawyer were very confident of going in and fighting the charges and trying to clear his name. It’s just a matter now of moving forward with Curtis and it’s such a big relief off his mind.

“He really was not in a position to lie and he had to be upfront and tell us everything that happened because it was always going to come out on public record. It does give me a good feeling of the character of Curtis in regards to not trying to hide it. He told us everything.”

Scott, 22, did not come under the NRL’s no-fault stand-down policy after being charged and debuted for the Raiders in round one against the Titans.

Fifth-placed Canberra play the Dragons on Saturday afternoon. Scott currently has a leg injury and was not named to play the round 18 NRL match.