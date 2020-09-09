NRL news, Bronson Xerri to challenge potential four-year NRL ban at Anti-Doping Tribunal

Bronson Xerri has elected to challenge a potential four-year ban at the NRL’ Anti-Doping Tribunal.

Xerri’s lawyer advised the NRL Integrity Unit on Tuesday afternoon that the 19-year-old wishes to prove why he should not be sidelined from the game despite returning A and B-positive samples to anabolic steroids.

Xerri was stood down in May after testing positive to anabolic steroids, and had his secondary sample return a positive test last week.

The 19-year-old, tipped as a future Origin and international star, is facing a four-year ban from the NRL for the offence.

Xerri’s hearing is expected to occur within six to eight weeks and will be presided over by the Honourable Ian Callinan AC QC – the same former High Court judge who imposed a four-year ban on Sandor Earl in 2015 and Jarrod Mullen in 2017 for similar offences.

Xerri cannot be handed a ban longer than four years, however, it could be reduced.

It is understood the Sharks talent will argue he had taken banned supplements with the intention of aiding his recovery from shoulder surgery in November last year, not to gain a competitive advantage.