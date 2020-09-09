NRL news, Brisbane Broncos | Anthony Milford should leave club, Andrew Johns says

Struggling star Anthony Milford looks finished at the Broncos and should move on, rugby league Immortal Andrew Johns says.

Milford won’t play again this season due to a hamstring injury, the Broncos confirmed on Wednesday, meaning that he won’t be able to stake his claim for another chance.

Milford has been dubbed a $1 million per season flop since leading Brisbane to the 2015 grand final. The playmaker, 26, is contracted to the Broncos for next season but there has been speculation he may be pushed out of the club.

Once-mighty Brisbane are currently running 15th, with a mind-bending points differential this season of -314. The Broncos have won just three games and recently parted ways with coach Anthony Griffin in just the second season of a five-year contract.

Anthony Milford applauds Broncos fans after his team beat the Bulldogs. (Getty)

Johns, a persistent critic of Milford, said that he did not seem to be part of Brisbane’s future and should go elsewhere.

“Definitely. The money he’s on, he’s on more than a million dollars [a season], he’s just not providing value for money, bang for your buck, whatever you want to call it,” Johns told Wide World of Sports on Immortal Behaviour.

“They need to look in a whole new direction in a few key positions and I think it’s probably time Anthony moves on.”

Reports from Queensland have indicated that the Broncos would be happy for Milford to leave after this season.

Brisbane legend and current director Darren Lockyer, while not addressing those claims, said that Milford had not lived up to expectations at the club and been held back by fitness issues.

“You’ve got a wonderfully talented player that’s probably not reaching his potential,” Lockyer told Wide World of Sports on QLDER.

“I always think back to the 2015 grand final, I still think he was the best player on the field that night in a beaten team; so he can perform at the highest level, on the biggest stage.

“He just needs to get his body in shape. Physically, he needs to get himself fit and I think if he gets all his moving parts – shoulders, knees and hamstrings – healthy, I think we’ll see some better football from him.”

Anthony Milford and Brodie Croft during Broncos pre-season training. (Getty)

Inaugural Broncos captain and rugby league Immortal Wally Lewis urged Milford to dig deep in a bid to rediscover his best football.

“We’ve seen some wonderful performances from Milf, when he’s injected himself at the right time and been at his best,” Lewis said on QLDER.

“This isn’t one of those and if he needs anything to inspire himself, it will be the determination and the will to succeed.”

Milford has played 138 games for Brisbane, having joined the Broncos in 2015 from Canberra, and 180 NRL matches total. He has also played two games for the Queensland State of Origin team.

The Broncos have firmed in their belief that young halfback Tom Dearden is the future of the club, after the events of this season, with big-name No.7 Brodie Croft also struggling after joining Brisbane this year.