NRL news, Alex Johnston re-signs at South Sydney Rabbitohs

South Sydney flyer Alex Johnston will remain a Rabbitoh after re-signing with the club in a spectacular backflip.

The Redfern based franchise tabled a two-year deal to the try-scoring machine earlier this week which he has now accepted, keeping him at his boyhood club until the end of 2022.

News Corp reports that the deal will see Johnston pull in $100,000-a-season less than what he could have earned in a mooted move to the Melbourne Storm.

Just weeks ago, it was looking like South Sydney were set to let the then off-contract winger walk after conceding there were salary constraints.

Alex Johnston (Getty)

“I don’t think any of us want him to leave the club, but like everybody in the game we’ve got a salary cap and we’ve got to fit everybody in,” coach Wayne Bennett said in July.

But it appears club decision makers have managed to find room within the cap, particularly after a cohort of Rabbitohs fans started an online petition to keep Johnston at his life-long club.

Johnston is equal-second this season on the NRL’s try-scorers list behind Wests Tigers star David Nofoaluma.

Johnston’s telling insight into contract breakdown