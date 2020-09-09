Novak Djokovic US Open default, hitting lineswoman

Australian tennis legend Todd Woodbridge says he hopes Novak Djokovic’s default from the US Open doesn’t become the catalyst for removing line judges altogether.

Djokovic was kicked out of the tournament when he accidentally hit a lineswoman with a ball, after taking a frustrated swipe when he went down a break in his fourth-round match against Pablo Carreno Busta.

The lineswoman required treatment after the ball struck her in the throat.

This year’s US Open only features line judges on the two main courts, Arthur Ashe Stadium and Louis Armstrong Arena.

Outside courts rely purely on the automatic Hawk-Eye system for line calls, in a move designed to reduce the number of officials on-site during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Novak Djokovic checks on a US Open lineswoman who he hit with a ball. He was defaulted from the event. (Getty)

It’s a system that’s already been used at the ATP’s Next Gen finals, with the chair umpire the only official on the court.

But Woodbridge, who won 22 doubles grand slam titles during his career, doesn’t want to see line judges removed permanently.

“I think linespeople are a very important part of the drama of the game,” Woodbridge told Wide World of Sports.

“Not for what happened this week with Novak, but it would be a shame if this incident results in just having electronic calling.

Novak Djokovic pleads with a US Open official before he was defaulted for hitting a lineswoman. (AP)

“It dumbs down the game and numbs the experience of watching tennis when a slightly delayed computer calls the ball out.”

Some of the sport’s most iconic moments have involved line judges. One of the triggers for John McEnroe’s default from the 1990 Australian Open was his intimidation of a line judge, after he stood in front of her and glared menacingly, feeling she had made a bad call.

He was given a code violation for unsportsmanlike conduct by umpire Gerry Armstrong, the first of three code violations that resulted in his ejection from the tournament.

Novak Djokovic leaves the court after being defaulted at the US Open (Getty)

“It just doesn’t have the same feel, there’s no way to challenge a tight call, I hope that this week’s incident doesn’t make that change to our game,” Woodbridge said.

“Otherwise you dumb it down to a point where it isn’t entertaining. It’s simply void of human emotion, and that’s why we watch sports, for those moments.

“We’re talking about an unfortunate incident with Novak, but there are times when it creates such tension and drama, and our sport needs that.”

It’s the same argument that has raged in cricket circles for many years, over how much of a role technology should play, and to what extent human error should be tolerated.

Former Australian leg-spinner Stuart MacGill was renowned for having little patience with umpires who didn’t see things his way, as Steve Waugh recounted in his autobiography, Out of my comfort zone.

John McEnroe argues with umpire Peter Bellenger at the 1985 Australian Open. (The Age/Bruce Postle)

“One of Stuey’s most famous quotes came in a Shield match for NSW after he had a number of close calls refused and was about to start a new over,” Waugh wrote.

“The umpire tried to initiate a spot of small talk to ease the tension, but was hit straight between the eyes with the bowler’s reply.

“Your job is to count to six and hold my hat, pal!”

Woodbridge noted that Hawk-Eye remained an essential part of tennis, but only in addition to, and not instead of, line judges.

“I love Hawk-Eye, I love the fact you can challenge and not lose a match because of a bad call, but at the same time I don’t want a computer running things.

“After that you may as well take the chair umpire away as well.”