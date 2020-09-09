Novak Djokovic can change public image, says Peter FitzSimons

Leading sports columnist Peter FitzSimons says Novak Djokovic has become a “good guy gone wrong” following a rollercoaster of a year that hit a new low when he was defaulted from the US Open.

Djokovic’s US Open campaign came to an end on Sunday for unsportsmanlike conduct after he accidentally hit a lineswoman in the throat with a ball after losing a game. He was fined $US10,000 ($AUD13,740) for the incident.

Prior to the incident at the US Open, the Serbian tennis star made headlines for organising an event amid the COVID-19 outbreak back in June, which led to himself and other players all testing positive for coronavirus.

Despite the slate of negative publicity in recent months, FitzSimons was adamant Djokovic’s true personality has been buried by an eventful 2020 for the 17-time Grand Slam winner.

Novak Djokovic’s 2020 timeline (Nine)

“My impression from a distance is, a good guy gone wrong,” FitzSimons told Wide World of Sports’ 5 Minutes with Fitzy.

“Prior to this year, I would associate Djokovic with fantastic play, but also a fundamentally good bloke.

“He’s not a guy in my eyes, to throw racquets and abuse umpires. But this year, when the COVID-19 regulations came in, he did that ridiculous tournament … and Nick Kyrgios called him out on it.”

But FitzSimons was critical of Djokovic’s lack of urgency to show serious concern for the lineswoman when she was struck by the ball.

“Then this last thing, where people say he shouldn’t have been ejected from the tournament for hitting the ball,” FitzSimons said.

“To start with, if you did hit the ball and hit somebody, you don’t wander over. I actually think you race over.

“Show genuine serious concern, he wasn’t like that, he swaggered over and he argued against being ejected.

“These are the rules, if you hit a ball and hit a linesperson or ball person, you’re gone.”

Novak Djokovic debates the US Open tournament referee before being defaulted. (AP)

During the incident, Djokovic spent an extended period of time clashing with US Open tournament referee Soeren Friemel over the decision to default him.

FitzSimons said the moment reminded him of legendary English cricketer WG Grace who famously told an umpire that the fans in attendance were there to watch him and not the officiating.

“It had a touch of, don’t you know who I am?” he said.

“I think it was WG Grace, the famous English cricketer, who was given out early.

“He said to the umpire: ‘They’ve come to see me bat, not you’.

“It had a touch of that. It was too over the top.

W.G. Grace 1887 (Getty)

“In all sports, the person of the officials has to remain sacrosanct.

“It has to be the benefit of the doubt goes to them, not you.

“You cannot touch a referee. You cannot hit a ball anywhere near an umpire unless you’re in the course of the play in which place it’s forgivable. But acts of sheer petulance like that, no.”

Seven-time grand slam champion John McEnroe said Djokovic, “whether he likes it or not, he’s going to be the bad guy the rest of his career.”

John McEnroe argues with umpire Peter Bellenger at the 1985 Australian Open. (The Age/Bruce Postle)

Responding to those comments, FitzSimons was hopeful Djokovic’s image would be repaired the same way it did for Australian tennis legend Lleyton Hewitt who battled a PR war early in his career.

“No, because John McEnroe wasn’t the bad guy for the rest of his career,” FitzSimons added.

“McEnroe was a little bit like Lleyton Hewitt. We started out looking at like Lleyton Hewitt, going like ‘jeez mate, pull your head in.’

“Lleyton Hewitt turned into a bloke who had a heart the size of Phar Lap, who we all came to love after 10 years of it, and he had bad behaviour early.

“But I don’t agree with that, I think Djokovic is genuinely liked and he’s had a shocker of a 2020.”