Niecy Nash Says Her Marriage to Jessica Betts Was “Not a Coming Out”

Niecy adds, “So my choice now in a partner has nothing to do with who I’ve always been. It’s a matter of who I am in this moment.”

As for the timeline of her relationship with Jessica, the Claws star says that she “never saw her as someone I would date” prior to her split.

It was only after she and Jay went their separate ways that things changed. “I loved her before I was in love with her because she is such a special human being,” Nash recalls. “But we began to see each other in a way we never had before. Sometimes you get so broken by love, you run from it. But I’ve learned that you should always hold space for magic because it can happen at any time.”

Now, the couple is settling into their life as newlyweds in their shared Ventura County home, with Nash saying, “I couldn’t be happier.”

