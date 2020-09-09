Niecy Nash On Her Sexuality And Wife Jessica Betts

“I’m not limiting myself on what that love is supposed to look like.”
We have Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts to thank for giving us one of this year’s happier surprises. Just a little over a week ago, the couple shared their wedding photos and deep love for each other with the world.
At the time, Niecy shared a photo of the couple walking down the aisle, writing, “Mrs. Carol Denise Betts 💍.” Now, she’s opening up about their story — and it’s so, so sweet.
While they tied the knot this year, Niecy and Jessica first got friendly back in 2015, when the actor was still married to her now-ex Jay Tucker. “[Jessica] and I were friends, but I never saw her as someone I would date,” Niecy recently told People.
“I loved her before I was in love with her because she is such a special human being,” Niecy said. “But we began to see each other in a way we never had before.”
Now, Niecy “couldn’t be happier.”
“Sometimes you get so broken by love, you run from it,” she explained. “But I’ve learned that you should always hold space for magic because it can happen at any time.”
For Niecy, her marriage wasn’t an official coming out moment. She sees it as “a going into myself and being honest about who I love”: “And I’m not limiting myself on what that love is supposed to look like.”
“[My marriage] has absolutely nothing to do with gender and it has everything to do with her soul. She is the most beautiful soul I have ever met in my life.”
“I was not suppressing my sexuality my whole life,” she added. “I love who I love. At one point in my life, I married twice and I love those people. And today I love this person. I’ve done everything I wanted to do on my own terms and my own way. So my choice now in a partner has nothing to do with who I’ve always been. It’s a matter of who I am in this moment.”
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!