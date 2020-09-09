Nicola Sturgeon says she cannot rule out restricting social gatherings to handle covid spread

First Minster Nicola Sturgeon has signalled the government could reduce the number of people allowed to meet for social gatherings.

She said she could not “rule out” the type of changes announced in England, where the number will be reduced to a maximum of six people.

A steep rise in coronavirus cases in England will lead to a law change banning larger groups meeting anywhere socially indoors or outdoors.

South of the border, the new curb will be enforced through a £100 fine if people fail to comply and will come apply from September.

At her daily press conference, Sturgeon addressed the same issue in Scotland.

At present, up to eight people can meet from three different households indoors in Scotland and 15 people can meet from five households outdoors.

However Glasgow and neighbouring areas are subject to guidance which advises against visiting other people’s homes.

She said: “We can’t rule out the need to make changes to the numbers of people allowed to gather together, like those that were announced for England last night.

“We are carefully reviewing existing guidance and regulation, as well as considering what new steps may be necessary to keep covid under control.”